Exhibition on TYT and his activities at Heritage Museum

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Islamic Heritage Museum near here is showcasing various exhibits on Sabah’s Head of State Tun Datuk Seri Dr Haji Juhar Datuk Haji Mahiruddin.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that the exhibition would be held in conjunction with the Head of State’s birthday celebration and showcasing his various community programmes and activities.

These included social activities such as the National Day celebration, Malaysia Day, activities with orphanages, Hari Raya celebration and many others, said Masidi who was represented by his assistant minister Datuk Kamarlin Ombi.

He added that such exhibition was important as it served as a symbol of unity in Sabah.

“Sabah is a multi-racial society that the people are rich in their own beliefs and tradition. The Head of State’s institution is one that unites the various ethnic groups in the State. As an entity, the Head of State’s institution guarantees peace, harmony and prosperity to the people of Sabah,” he said.

He said that this guarantee of peace, harmony and properity were not merely enjoyed by Sabahans but also helped industries such as the tourism sector to thrive and contribute to the State income.

“The presence of tourists provides incomes to tourism companies as well as the local communities in Sabah through the promotion of various traditional products including traditional food and culture of all Sabah ethnic groups,” he said.

At the same time, Masidi, who was speaking at the launch of the special exhibits “Dirgahayu Tuan Yang Terutama” held in conjunction with the Head of State’s 63th birthday celebration, also stressed the role of museum and its importance in guarding and caring for historical data and information.

“History is important for us because they are proofs of each incident that transpires,” he said.

He said that in this context, the State Museum Department plays an important role in promoting the State.

“This role and function could be seen through its various activities in safeguarding and sustaining the cultural heritage, history and natural environment of Sabah to be showcased to the people in the form of exhibits,” he said.

Such heritage, he said, was important assets for Sabah as it could be further developed to attract tourists to come to Sabah.

He then urged all parties, including members of the public to inform the museum of any historical findings so that action could be taken for its preservation.

He also urged members of the public with antique artefacts to contact the State museum.

At the same time, he also urged schools to bring their students to visit the museum so that they would learn about the historical facts and heritage of the State.