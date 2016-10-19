FAA hopeful of more funds for talent development in Budget 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: The Finance Accreditation Agency (FAA) is optimistic more funds will be allocated for talent development, especially in financial services amid the country’s aspiration to emerge as a fully developed nation by 2020.

Chief executive officer Dr Amat Taap Manshor said talent development in the financial services industry was crucial in order for the country to be more competitive.

“We really hope the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) will announce some significant allocation for talent development in the industry,” he told reporters during a media roundtable session yesterday.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, will table the 2017 Budget on Friday.

“As you are aware, we are (all) talking about financial technology. (Hence), we need to know not only the infrastructure but also the talent that can support the development,” said Amat.

Financial technology, also known as FinTech, is an economic industry composed of companies that use technology to make financial services more efficient.

Besides financial services, he said more funds should also be channelled to universities as it would enable students to be market-ready when they graduate.

Going forward, FAA which is an independent quality assurance and accreditation body, would focus, among others, on increasing market reach, providing total solutions and launching the Islamic Finance Professional Qualifications Standards, he said.

On market reach, Amat said FAA aimed to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, South and Central Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Supported by Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission, FAA is responsible for raising the standards and quality of professional learning and development within the financial industry.

The FAA, which aspires to certify 100 training professionals by year-end, aimed to create highly-skilled and internationally mobile professionals for the global financial services industry. — Bernama