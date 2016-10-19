First Samsung Galaxy Note 7 that caught fire reported in Malaysia

Samsung Malaysia has made an announcement earlier last week that they will be recalling all Galaxy Note 7 devices in Malaysia and offer two options for consumers either to get full refund from Samsung Malaysia or exchange their device to Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

Few days ago, a local consumer has posted a few photos on his own Facebook that his Note 7 has caught fire. Based on the photos, we can see that his Note 7 was seriously damaged and the cover was also burnt.

The victim said the incident happened at about 4am, when he and his wife were on their way back home and suddenly thick white smoke start emerging while the Note 7 was charging in the car. It is lucky that the fire is extinguished in the first instance.

