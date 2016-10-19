Galaxy Note 7 recall disappoints Samsung fans

Peggy Wong Penny Law Daphne Siaw

KUCHING: Artist and creator Daphne Siaw’s first reaction to the news that her new Samsung Galaxy Note 7 comes with a ‘hidden feature’ was to make a video, in which she scrambles comically on a chair in the effort to put some distance between her and her charging smartphone.

‘Disappointed’ doesn’t begin to describe how she felt because Siaw thought she had found the best smartphone on the market, especially for those in the creative industry.

“I used the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 before this and found its pen and features very useful in my line of work. The Note 7 has

been a great performer with its improved stylus and added features which make day-to-day communications and life in general much more convenient,” she told The Borneo Post.

In September, Samsung issued a recall for the Note 7 after complaints of exploding batteries.

Following reports of replacement devices also catching fire, the company issued a second recall and discontinued the device.

Siaw’s reply and most of her earlier-mentioned video does indeed sound like an advertisement for the most explosive Samsung phone on the market right now.

However, after watching her demonstrate its best features in the said video with the help of a friend only identified as Kimberly, one can see how the recall was a huge blow to Samsung phone users and those thinking of getting that particular model.

While not a hardcore fan of the Android mobile operating system installed in Samsung phones, Siaw pre-ordered her unit because of her positive experience with the Note 3, and because the shop offered a good deal. At the time of the

interview, she was using the replacement unit provided for Note 7 owners but said that she will be changing to another phone soon.

Her video entitled ‘WHY NOTe7’ can be viewed at her Facebook Page (fb.com/artsydaphy) and on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Kumon instructor Penny Law is more of an iPhone fan but recently bought a Samsung J5 smartphone for her daughter because of budget constraints.

“I feel that Samsung has been careless about the safety of their products and this could have serious consequences for their company’s reputation. I, for one, regretted getting a Samsung phone for my daughter even though there have not been any issues with her model.”

“I’m concerned about the safety issues but so far nothing has happened yet,” she said, admitting that the problem with the Note 7 made her worry about other Samsung phones.

Project manager Peggy Wong just counts herself lucky that she’s a loyal iPhone user, but this is more of a case of sticking with the familiar.

“The Samsung (Android) interface looks complicated. I know some people said it’s easier and more convenient, but all my gadgets are linked – Macbook, iPad, iPhone and once, my Nano iPod,” she said, adding that the Samsung-versus-iPhone debate always seems like a Coca Cola-versus-Pepsi situation to her.

She denied being a diehard Apple fan, adding that she is too lazy to learn new things.

“So far no problems with my iPhone, at least until an iOS update will eventually render it obsolete,” she said.

A Samsung fan who only wants to be known as Elyn Yvonne pointed out that the iPhone 7’s recent release was perfect timing to take advantage of Samsung’s inability to fix the Note 7’s problems.

“No self-respecting Android fan boy would want to use an iPhone. It represents corporate America with its paid content and iTunes. When you want to download, free software you need to key in your credit card number, and then you need an Apple ID to access the Apple store for software,” she ranted to The Borneo Post.

On the other hand, Android represents a free world, with open source software which everyone can modify and make better.

“Note 7 would have been a dream,” she said, also questioning how something like a combustible battery all across the board could have slipped past the testing stages.

“A big company like Samsung would not go through without beta testing.”

Elyn noted that only people who pre-ordered the Note 7 received it at local Samsung shops. She went to purchase one over the counter but found that it was not in stock.

“They had the Note 7 in bags already for people who pre-ordered. I was so super disappointed. It was unlike Samsung not to release

tons of them. Just three months back during the release of the S7, we all had only just to line up to get ours, and get free gifts as well.”

The highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 7 most recently earned a ban from AirAsia, who released a statement over the weekend barring users from bringing it on board a flight.