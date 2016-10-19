GOF arrests 10 persons for various immigration offences

MIRI: The General Operation Force (PGA) here arrested 18 people including an employer for various immigration offences in a raid at a construction site in Taman Delight here at about 3pm on Monday.

One of the 18 arrested was an employer, a local who was arrested for employing the illegal workers.

Meanwhile the remaining 17 who were all Indonesians were arrested for abusing their social visit pass to work at the construction site.

Police are investigating the employer under Section 55 (B) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for hiring the workers without permit.

The 17 were detained under Section 11(7)(a) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for abusing their social visit passes.

All detainees have been sent to Bekenu Immigration Detention Depot pending deportation.