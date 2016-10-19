GOF nets biggest seizure of illegal cigarettes this year

KUCHING: The state General Operations Force (GOF) scored its largest illegal cigarette seizure this year when it confiscated 18,000 cartons of the contraband worth nearly RM500,000 during two separate raids on Monday.

Sarawak GOF commander SAC Khaw Kok Chin said the raids took place at a shophouse at Mile 11½ of Kuching-Serian Road and a private residence at Taman Stella 2, Mile 12½ also along Kuching-Serian Road around 4pm and 10.30pm respectively.

“The raids, led by ASP Sahamran Ibrahim and ASP Mohd Mazlan Mohd Arif, seized a total of 10,850 cartons of illegal cigarettes worth RM325,000 from the first location, and a further 7,150 cartons worth RM156,000 from the second,” said Khaw during a press conference held here yesterday.

In addition, Khaw said his men also detained two individuals, aged 40 and 62 years, who were believed to be the owners of the contraband after they showed up and offered RM15,000 to the raiding party to not take any action.

“Both men were arrested on the spot and handed over to officers from the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commission (MACC), who had joined our operation, for further investigation,” he said, adding that his men had been monitoring both locations for a month prior to taking action.

Initial investigation by the GOF indicated the illegal cigarettes had been smuggled by sea into the northern part of the state before being transported to the city for sale in Kuching, Lundu, Bau, Serian and nearby districts.

Khaw urged members of the public to continue providing information on smuggling activities to the state GOF so that immediate action can be taken.

“We will not compromise with any parties involved in smuggling activities and operations such as the two on Monday will be carried out on a regular basis.”

The seized contraband, meanwhile, have been handed over to the Customs Department for further action under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act, 1967.