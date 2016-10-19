Guideline on abuse of academic qualification soon — Idris

NILAI: The government views the abuse of academic qualifications seriously and will issue a guideline on the matter soon.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the guideline would not only be for professional studies such as doctor of philosophy but would also encompass degree and master’s degree.

“The ministry held a meeting yesterday, give us some time, I say give us a month, we will come out with the guidelines. We will look at the overall (scenario) and determine which method is effective,” he told reporters after launching the 2016 Arab-Asian Global Higher Education Summit, here yesterday.

Idris said the ministry was discussing with the Malaysia National Council of Professors and universities to find the best way to tackle the issue.

Meanwhile, the Association of Arab Universities (AArU) Secretary-General Sultan Abu Orabi said the delegates from Arab universities came to Malaysia to discuss academic collaborations with Malaysian universities.

“We come here to learn from you and to exchange knowledge and to have more collaboration on accreditation, quality assurance and more mobility of students from both sides.

“We are hoping that even more faculty members and staff could be exchanged between Malaysia and Arab countries,” he said.

The three-day seminar which started yesterday saw the participation of 60 presidents, vice chancellors and university senior management from Asian and Arabian countries. — Bernama