Headmaster who uploaded pornographic video on Whatsapp transferred

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education has issued a transfer notice to a school headmaster in Sabah who was found uploading videos with pornographic content in a WhatsApp group chat.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan said the action was taken by the Sabah State Education Department.

“Every complaint which has a strong basis will have appropriate action taken in accordance with the existing procedures in the Ministry of Education,” he said in reply to Teo Nie Ching (DAP-Kulai) at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Teo wanted to know the measures taken against the teacher who purportedly created a WhatsApp group chat and uploaded pornographic videos for viewing by members of the group.

Kamalanathan said the results of the investigation by the district education office revealed that the headmaster was one of the administrators of the group, and did not create it.

He said the teacher also clarified that the WhatsApp group was created for other purposes and not related to pedagogy (teaching) and education.

“The headmaster has admitted his mistake and has left the WhatsApp group, however, in the event it happens again, severe action will be taken (against him),” he said.

Kamalanathan said the Ministry of Education also did not rule out stern action against any other teachers involved, if it affected education and student affairs. – BERNAMA