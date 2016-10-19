Housewife jailed for possession of terrorism-related images

KUALA LUMPUR: A housewife was sentenced to two years’ jail by the High Court here today after she pleaded guilty for possession of more than 100 images associated with the Daesh militant group.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah, when handing out the sentence on Siti Nor Intan Shafinaz Johari, 27, said the punishment was aimed at curbing the terrorist activities, which he likened to a subversive movement.

“This subversive movement is something that has to be addressed as it uses religion as a facade. It is a threat that leads to violence and chaos, if not curbed,” he added.

He ordered Siti Nor Intan Shafinaz to serve the jail sentence from the date of her arrest, which was last March 22.

The woman was charged with possession of a Lenovo handphone that contained 139 images associated with the Daesh terrorist group at a house in Kampung Ujung Tanjung, Kuala Perlis, Kangar, Perlis, at 8.20 am on March 22 this year.

Siti Nor Intan Shafinaz, who has an eight-year-old child, was charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Panel Code which provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or fine, and liable to forfeiture of the items concerned.

In mitigation, lawyer Farida Mohammad, representing Siti Nor Intan Shafinaz, said the remand period which her client, who had health problems, went through had saddened and traumatised her enough.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa Kunyalam. – BERNAMA