Hunt on for culprits in security leak

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry is engaged in an intelligence operation to identify ‘insiders’ in enforcement agencies, who were responsible for leaking information on Sabah’s security operations.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also Home Minister said action would be taken against the culprits.

He indicated that the ministry would never compromise in its concern for the country’s security and sovereignty.

“There are some constraints even though we have the assets, personnel and specific information system.

“But as what the Prime Minister had said, there must have been an information leak,” he said while responding to a supplementary question from M.Kulasegaran (DAP-Ipoh Barat) during the Ministers’ Question Time (MQT) at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

M.Kulasegaran had asked why encroachment of Sabah’s waters continued to happen despite the implementation of various measures.

The MQT was introduced into the Dewan Rakyat yesterday and will have a 30-minute slot every Tuesday and Thursday before the oral question and answer session begins.

Ahmad Zahid said the government initiated numerous endeavours in safeguarding the country including the establishment of the Malaysian Border Control Agency (Aksem).

Aksem is an agency in which government departments including the Royal Malaysian Police, Royal Customs Department, Immigration Department and National Anti-Drug Agency play a cohesive role.

The deputy prime minister also cited collaborations with other countries including neighbouring countries, such as setting up a border fence, information sharing among Asean countries and setting up the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom).

In response to the original question from Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (BN-Lenggong), he said security at the country’s airports since April 1 was at Orange level.

“We received an indication that our airport is at orange level, which means, we must be on alert. The coordination meeting for our airport preparedness has already been held,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar had asked about security at the border gateways and airports nationwide, aside from the latest facilities to detect and prevent any unfavourable incident.

On the challenges in coordinating the agencies and departments at the country’s border entry points, Ahmad Zahid said these had been resolved via the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS).

“With NBOS involving the coordination of various ministries, every constraint is overcome as best as possible while government agencies have also come out of their silo cocoon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid told a press conference that the orange security level for the country’s airports may be taken to mean “be on alert” rather than a ‘danger’ sign. The colour code was set by the Civil Aviation Department, he said.

Asked whether there were sufficient Immigration personnel to control security at the airports, he said the government had already mobilised reinforcements from other units.

Ahmad Zahid also gave the assurance that the government would continue to implement crucial measures to safeguard the country against terrorist threats.

To this end, the government had initiated cooperation and exchange of information with international intelligence agencies and able to provide biographical data on known and suspected terrorists, aside from focusing on detecting and investigating serious crimes effectively.

“I assure the people of Malaysia that every enforcement agency not only at the airports but at the country’s borders are ready to face any terrorist threat,” he said. — Bernama