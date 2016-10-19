Indonesian star Cita Citata to add international flavour to AMD

Isa Lee A screenshot of the video clip in which Cita announces she will be performing at AMD.

KUCHING: This year’s Dayak Music Awards (AMD) on Oct 29 will be an extra special one with the appearance of popular Indonesia singer Cita Citata as guest artiste, says Dayak Arts and Culture Association Kuching (PPSKDK) deputy chairman Isa Lee.

As such, he said the organisers – Dayak Artistes and Musicians Association (DAMA) – deserved to be praised for their efforts to engage an international singer to be the star attraction for AMD.

He pointed out that the news of Cita’s upcoming appearance for AMD has excited many music fans as they look forward to a memorable event.

“The fact that DAMA is inviting international singer Cita Citata from Indonesia is a very good effort in order to make AMD more recognised globally. Cita Citata will become our ambassador to promote Dayak music at an international level.

“It is possible that DAMA will invite other popular artistes from other neighbouring countries in the future,” said Isa.

A 22-second video clip of Cita announcing her upcoming visit to Kuching on Oct 29, including her performance at DAMA at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Cita spoke in Iban, saying, ‘Aram kitai Goyang Dumang’ which translates to ‘Let’s dance to Goyang Dumang’. ‘Goyang Dumang’ is the title of her hit dangdut-house song.

Apart from ‘Goyang Dumang’, the 22-year-old star who hails from Bandung is also known for a number of other popular songs, namely, ‘Sakitnya Tuh Di Sini’, ‘Aku Mah Apa Atuh’ and ‘Kalimera Athena’.

On another matter, Isa said he expected this year’s AMD to be more competitive and exciting because of new criteria used to select winners.

“This year’s AMD will be a tough one. It’s different from past AMDs because there will be live performances to compete for best vocal (male), best vocal (female) and best vocal (group).

“The jury will also choose the winner for the best performance category out of these three winners. There is also a category for most popular song whereby fans get to vote through Facebook,” he said.

As a musician himself, he hoped DAMA will continue with the live performance format since it is a good way to judge artistes and songs because the quality of songs recorded in the studio compared with when they are performed live tends to differ.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing is scheduled to officiate at the 2016 AMD.

Held every two years since 2008, AMD started off as DAMA Music Awards before adopting its current name.