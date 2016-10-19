Jamilah visits Kompleks Penyayang

SRI AMAN: Datin Patinggi Datuk Jamilah Anu, the chief minister’s wife was here yesterday for a working visit to Kompleks Penyayang.

While there, she urged parents to send their children to nurseries and child care centres that had been set up so that their children could have a better education in the right environment.

She was also briefed by acting director of Welfare Department (Sri Aman) Joni Naruddin on development and activities at the centre.

The RM6.4 million complex was opened by Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim on March 13 this year and started operation on Sept 1.

The building has two floors and 32 rooms and has amenities for people with disabilities.

The centre currently houses 52 special children.

Jamilah also visited the Children’s Activity Centre, Senior Citizens Service Centres, Community-based Rehabilitation Centre, nurseries and Cafe@Teen.

Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus was also present during the visit.