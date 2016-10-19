KGS golfers and Kah Tung share limelight

SIBU: Sarawak Golf Club (KGS) won the team title for the 7th time at the 29th Sarawak Inter-Club Golf Challenge played at Sibu Golf Course last weekend.

The team fired a total score of 1592 in the two-day competition.

Sibu Golf Club (SGC), with a score 1625 was runner-up, followed by Miri Golf Club (KGM) on 1635 and Bintulu Golf Club (KGB) on 1758.

The KGS team was represented by 10 golfers namely Mohd Lokma, Lee Kah Ming, Mohd Amirul, Bernard Yeo, Abdul Aziz Saharim, Johari Aman, Waili Haji Abang, Sim Khee Hian, Muas Haji Sebli and Jimmie Teo.

In the individual category, Le Kah Tung from SGC won the Gross 36 Holes with a two-day score of 144 while Winston Lau from KGM fired a 143 to emerge as winner in the Nett 36 Holes.

SGC secretary Roland Ha won the Invited Guests Nett section with a score of 66 while his teammates Ding Jack Ming and Ting Siew Hock were second and third respectively.

The 1st Day Gross winner was Lee Kah Ching of KGM who scored 76 while Jimmie Teo of KGS had a 70 to win the 1st Day Nett.

The 2nd Day Gross winner with 77 was Bernard Yeo of KGS and the Nett winner was Lian Kahang of KGM with 70.

The 30th edition of the Sarawak Inter-Club Golf Challenge Trophy will be hosted by Bintulu Golf Club next year.