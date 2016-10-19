Longhouse folk convey thanks to Repok rep for road projects

SARIKEI: Residents of two longhouses in Repok have expressed gratitude to their assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii for helping to obtain funds for the construction of concrete access roads leading to their settlements.

Rumah Clement at Sungai Rusa and Rumah Awang at Stok now have the 100m concrete stretch each, linking them with the main road.

Construction works were funded by the allocation requested by Huang from Sarikei District Council.

The villagers took the opportunity to thank Huang when he together with SDC chairwoman Wong Zee Yeng and several local SUPP leaders visited the longhouses during an inspection on the projects yesterday.

Tuai Rumah Clement and Tuai Rumah Awang, on behalf of their ‘anembiak’ (followers), said they appreciated the great concern shown by Huang and his team in looking after the welfare of his constituents.

They pledged to reciprocate the good deeds extended to them by rendering their full support for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the elections.