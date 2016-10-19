Malaysian book industry players set to increase global visibility at FBF 2016

FRANKFURT: Thirty publishers, associations and agencies in the book industry from Malaysia are set to present the best of fiction and non-fiction, character licensing and children’s books at the Frankfurt Book Fair (FBF) 2016.

They will also present solutions for distribution, digital publishing and opportunities for cooperation at the world’s largest book fair which kicks off today till Oct 23.

According to Director of the Permanent Secretariat for the National Book Council of Malaysia, Ministry of Education, Abd Wahab Ibrahim, Malaysia’s participation at the 68th edition of the FBF was in line with the National Book Policy to develop the book industry, expand the book market and increase its value.

However, he said it was not only as a mission of trade for copyright and content, but also a mission to empower capacity building for the national book industry and to showcase Malaysia’s culture.

“We are here as Team Malaysia and to play our role to boost Malaysia’s book industry and its visibility on the world’s map.

“As such, we aim to lure as many visitors as possible to the Malaysian pavillion here through several activities, including food demonstrations, cultural shows and advertisements, as well as having a pavillion themed Flora and Fauna, which is so creatively designed to stand out above the rest,” he told the Malaysian media at the venue of FBF 2016.

Among the participating Malaysian agencies and publishers are Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, Institut Terjemahan dan Buku Malaysia, Book City Corporation, Karangkraf, PTS Media Group, Shakespot Sdn Bhd, Lejen Press, Thukul Cetak, as well as Penerbit Universiti Sains Malaysia dan Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia.

Head of German Publishers and Booksellers Association, Heinrich Riethmuller, in his speech at the opening ceremony yesterday said the book industry had become more and more important today because “Books and media are sharers – they spread knowledge, stories and experiences. Books build bridges”.

“And all of us – authors, publishers, booksellers, translators and everyone who helps to shape the cultural and creative sector – share something very important: we hold in our hands the ability to foster understanding and dialogue.

“We create and provide platforms for opinions and ideas. We shape the ways in which opinions are formed in society. Never before have people working in the book and cultural sector been as important as they are today,” he said.

The FBF is the international publishing industry’s biggest trade fair – with 7,100 exhibitors from more than 100 countries, around 275,000 visitors, over 4,000 events and approximately 10,000 accredited journalists – including 2,000 bloggers – in attendance. It also gathers key players from other media, including the film and games industries. – BERNAMA/Nor Hasliza Abdullah