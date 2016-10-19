Court 

Man claims trial to possession of penknife

KUCHING: A man charged with possession of a penknife claimed trial in the Sessions Court here yesterday.

Awang Sufian Awang Sulaiman, 29, appeared before Judge Timothy Finlayson Joel who released him on court bail of RM5,000 with one surety.

The case was fixed for pretrial case management on Nov 11 this year.

He allegedly committed the offence around 3.30am on Oct 1 this year at the roadside of Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman near here.

He is facing a charge under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Dangerous Weapon Act 1958 which provides for up to 10 years’ imprisonment upon conviction.

