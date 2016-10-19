Many SPMV graduates now govt servants, says Entulu

SIBU: Since 2014, 1,766 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Vokasional (SPMV) holders have become civil servants, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun.

Citing Public Services Commission’s (PSC) statistics, he told The Borneo Post that 344 were appointed this year, 675 last year, and 747 in 2014.

The civil service, Entulu added, accepted vocational qualifications based on the service-scheme set.

PSC received 64,661 applications from SPMV holders between 2014 and September 2016.

Out of this, 17,354 applicants were for this year, 21,102 last year, and 26,205 in 2014.

In the first nine months of this year, Sabah had the most number of applications at 3,461, followed by Sarawak (2,084), Perak (1,725), Kelantan (1,616), Johor (1,587), Kedah (1,514), Pahang (1,029) and the rest below 1,000.

Last year, there were 3,813 applications from Sabah, Sarawak (2,410), Perak (2,172), Johor (1,959), Kelantan (1,928), Kedah (1,885), Pahang (1,318), Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (1,043), and the rest below 1,000

Entulu, as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, oversees the PSC, Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning (Mampu) and Education Service Commission (ESC).

Recently, Assistant Minister for Workforce Development and Training Datu Len Talif Salleh said diploma holders from vocational colleges could apply for jobs in any government department, state or federal, through the PSC.

Len also said all vocational colleges were under the purview of the Education Ministry, therefore, PSC recognised its graduates.