Memorial service for late King Bhumibol at Kuching Bodhi Path Society tomorrow

KUCHING: The Kuching Bodhi Path Society, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, is inviting members of the public to a memorial service for Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the society’s centre in Taman BDC here tomorrow (Oct 20).

In its statement to The Borneo Post yesterday, the society said those wishing to pay their last respects to the late Thai ruler could come to the centre from 3pm to 10pm, where there would be lamp offerings.

“Mourners may offer their commiseration by signing on the special memorial book, which will be presented to the Thai royal family later.

“We also respectfully request those coming for the memorial service to wear decent attire, in black,” the society said, adding that there would be a seven-day memorial rites and prayers in memory of King Bhumibol in accordance with the ‘Vajrayana’ tradition.

“The sessions will be led by our resident ‘lamas’ (monks).

The rites under ‘Theravada’ tradition will be led by the Thai monks at 7.30pm.”

For more details, contact Kuching Bodhi Path Society via 082-453679 / 016-8088168 / 016-5771777.

King Bhumibol, 88, breathed his last on Thursday after years of illness.

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Affairs announced an official one-year mourning period for Thais following their king’s death.