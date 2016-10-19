MOF step up checks in Malaysian waters to check illegal entry

GEORGE TOWN: The Marine Operations Force (MOF) have enhanced security along several routes in the national territorial waters which are believed to be used by the Daesh terrorist group to enter the country.

Bukit Aman MOF commander Datuk Abdul Rahim Abdullah said the MOF was always in a state of readiness and at the same time boosting intelligence work to ensure the terrorist group was prevented from entering Malaysia.

He said the MOF had identified several of the group’s routes and were always alert and increasing cooperation with units in the police force and other agencies to gather current information on the matter.

“We are also carrying out several strategies to block their presence and upgrade security at ports nationwide,” he told reporters after a Joint Meeting and Training between the MOF and the Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG) at the Batu Uban Marine Base, here yesterday.

The programme which was participated by 128 officers and personnel from both teams started on Oct 15 until Saturday. Also present was PCG commander SAC Hsu Sin Yun.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahim said the MOF and PCG would continue to boost cooperation especially in tackling several issues including the maritime security challenges and threats specifically involving human trafficking in both the nations’ territorial waters.

He said, in addition, both the teams also formed special units to cooperate in boosting further their capabilities on crimes related to terrorism.

“Our focus is in the southern Melaka Straits specifically west Johor, as well as east Johor because the areas form the routes for criminals especially involving human trafficking specifically in Pengerang (Johor).

“Forty-five cases were recorded in the area this year alone,” he said. — Bernama