One week left to register for Animazing Race 2016

KUCHING: There is still time to run for a good cause and sign up for the Animazing Race 2016 which flags off from Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on Oct 30.

Organised by Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), this event aims to raise funds for their animal shelter through getting people to participate in the 5km or 10km run, or the 1km Wiggle Waggle Walk.

According to SSPCA president Datin Dona Drury-Wee, they have received about 400 registrations so far and are expecting the total figure to reach 1,000 runners.

Closing date for registration is Oct 25.

“This year we decided to include the Wiggle Waggle Walk which will give some runners a chance to walk with their pets or use the walk as a fun ‘cool down’ session. After the Wiggle Waggle Walk, we will have the Interfaith Pet Blessing as part of the continuation of our World Animal Day celebrations which fell on Oct 4,” said Wee.

The Wiggle Waggle Walk is open to all pets, including cats, dogs, rabbits and turtles. Registration fee is a minimum of RM50.

“We want to make it a fun occasion for the family.”

Last year’s Animazing Race was cancelled due to the haze.

Every year, the Animazing Race picks a different animal paw design for their finisher medal, and for this year–its fourth–they have chosen the sun bear.

“We hope to raise greater awareness about the smallest bear in the world. We have a sub-species here which is found only in the rainforests of Borneo. They are known as honey bears as honey is their favourite meal.”

Wee also said they wanted to highlight to runners and the general public that these bears should never be used as a photo opportunity.

She noted that there are some people out there who catch sun bears, hold them captive and drug them so that they are calm enough to have their photo taken with. This is also what happens to tiger cubs and other wild animals.

“Please do not support such photo-taking opportunities as the animals are not humanely treated, nor are they allowed to exercise their natural behaviour.”

Also present at the press conference were SSPCA chairperson Rebecca D’Cruz and representatives from various sponsors and partners.

Animazing Race is supported by Kuching City North Commission (DBKU), with BCCK as its official venue and Place Borneo as its event management partner.

It is sponsored by Lea Sports Centre, Sunifeel, The Mandarin Restaurant and Supreme Cold Storage Sdn Bhd, and partnered with Revive Isotonic Drink, DBC Kuching, Plaza Merdeka, Water Genesis, Phoenix Gym, CTS Event Management and O-Run-Utan Running Club.

This year, DBC Kuching is sponsoring Airflex kinesiology taping for runners who need their knees supported. This will be done by appointment on Oct 28 and 29 at their premises at the Stallion building. Runners may call 082-246322 for an appointment.

Registration forms can be downloaded from www.animazingrace.com or obtained from any Lea Sports Centre outlet.