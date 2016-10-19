Ongoing dog population survey precursor to CNVR programme — SSPCA

KUCHING: The Dog Population Survey 2016 which took place on Sunday around Brighton Square and Tabuan Dayak has yielded an estimate of 86 strays in these areas.

The survey is still ongoing this week, as volunteers with Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) or Save Our Strays (SOS) Kuching will be conducting door-to-door interviews to survey the number of owned pets.

Organised by SSPCA and Kuching City South Council (MBKS), the estimate is to help them plan appropriate action to eventually reduce strays in these areas by way of a Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate and Release (CNVR) pilot programme.

The programme involves capturing stray dogs and sending them to a veterinary clinic to be neutered or spayed to stop them from breeding. They will be returned to their respective areas after surgery. Dogs that are injured or sick will be nursed back to health before being returned.

The SSPCA has spent much of this year focussing on CNVR as the local councils are beginning to realise that this is the most humane answer to stray population reduction, said SSPCA president Datin Dona Drury-Wee.

Speaking at a press conference on the Animazing Race yesterday, Wee said that they recently also visited Kuching Polytechnic at Matang at their request to help them deal with their stray dog problem.

“We will be starting educational talks there as well so students and faculty members can understand the logic behind the programme,” she said, adding that they have also submitted similar proposals to Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and Perumahan Kastam (Customs Department housing complex) who have similar problems.

SSPCA has carried out CNVR at the Fisheries Department premises at Santubong, as well as at the Galacity construction site.

“With increased awareness about neutering to reduce the number of strays, SSPCA has again asked the government to support us by establishing a Klinik Kembiri, which is a low-cost neutering clinic. We recently met with (Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy) Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and the Sarawak Veterinary Department and hope to be able to see something come to fruition in 2017.”

In SSPCA’s 2013 survey on stray dogs throughout Kuching, over 3,000 animals were found to be living on the street.