Over 13,000 attend Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2016

Adenan (centre) and other guests-of-honour at the Lan Berambeh career expo. — Photos by Muhammad Rais Sanusi A member of the crowd speaking during the question-and-answer session with Adenan. Adenan (second right) visiting the booths at the career expo. A participant raises a point at the question-and-answer session of the ‘Randau Bersama Menteri’. Adenan singing one of the evergreen songs at the Lan Berambeh dinner. One of the panellists sharing his thoughts at the career talk. More than 13,000 attended the Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2016, the biggest turnout for the annual event so far.

KUALA LUMPUR: The just-concluded ninth edition of the Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak held at Dewan Tun Razak, Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here attracted a crowd of over 13,000, the largest attendance at the annual event so far.

Organised by the Persatuan Anak Sarawak Semenanjung, it drew Sarawakians residing in Peninsular Malaysia and served as a platform for them to meet and mingle with each other and feel at home.

Among the highlights in the morning session of the event were the ‘Randau Bersama Menteri’ which saw several ministers talking about the current issues concerning their ministries and answering questions from the floor.

Among the panellists were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri.

Another activity in the morning was a career expo and career talk which had Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Karim as one of the speakers.

The annual event ended with a spectacular dinner which was attended by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

Adenan sang several evergreen songs, raising RM1.1 million for the welfare of Sarawakians in Peninsular Malaysia.