PBDSB supports demands for lecturer’s apology

KUCHING: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) supports calls for Professor Dr Ramlah Adam from Universiti Malaysia Perlis to apologise for insulting Sarawakians.

PBDSB president Cobbold John said in a press release yesterday that the lecturer should get her facts right.

“You would never expect such an insult to come from a highly-educated lecturer from a university, especially from Universiti Malaysia (Perlis). It clearly shows that this lecturer does not have the knowledge of the genuine history of the formation of Malaysia at all,” he said.

This is why the chief minister is fighting for Sarawak’s autonomy.

“It is a sensitive issue when it comes to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) as it is common knowledge for Sarawakians,” he said, pointing out that Sarawak and Sabah are actual partners by virtue of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“The main point is that the Malaysia Agreement cannot be changed, even though amended in year 1976 by the Federal Constitution, the said agreement was actually an official international treaty registered with the United Nations. In what authority does the Federation of Malaya have, to make it their right and authority to overwrite an international treaty without any consent from the UN (United Nations)?” he asked.

“The result of such ignorance of MA63 is the root cause of misinterpretations of the genuine history of the formation of Malaysia.”

He said as a Sarawakian party, PBDSB supports Adenan’s fight for Sarawak’s autonomy.

“This is not just about politics anymore, but more about asserting our rights as per the Agreement way back in 1963. Because ever since then, there has been a huge amount of erosion of those powers, and we deserve to gain back what is rightfully ours in the first place,” he said.

Cobbold said PBDSB called on Sarawakians to stand united to support the fight for autonomy.

During a recent seminar here, Ramlah reportedly said Sarawakians wishing to raise questions on the position of the State in Malaysia should leave the country.