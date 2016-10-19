Plans to enhance ‘sekolah pondok’ in Miri underway

MIRI: Members of the Miri Division Imam Association intend to apply the formula and management methods used by the administrators of ‘sekolah pondok’ (traditional religious schools) in Kelantan here.

According to Miri Division Imam Association chairman Ali Abdul Rahman, many local Muslim parents prefer to send their children to ‘sekolah pondok’ which offers an integrated academic syllabus that focuses more on Islamic teachings and their application in everyday life.

“The teaching-learning system of ‘sekolah pondok’ is just as effective and comprehensive as that at regular school. Moreover, many of these ‘sekolah pondok’ are in the rural areas,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Ali said this was the key reason behind the sending of association members to Kelantan, where they got to learn more about effective administration of such school from their counterparts there.

“It is known that when it comes to ‘sekolah pondok’, Kelantan has the best experience as it houses many of these schools. Not all ‘sekolah pondok’ graduates end up becoming ‘ustaz’ (religious teachers) or ‘imam’ (congregation leader) – many have also gone on to become engineers, lawyers, judges, lecturers and a host of other professionals.

“Now the federal government has grants for the development of ‘sekolah pondok’ and ‘sekolah tahfiz’ (a school that grooms Quran scholars),” he disclosed.

In this respect, Ali said the association had a plot of land near Batu 8 in Lambir, which was donated by a local Muslim that could be used as the site of a ‘sekolah pondok’ here.

Additionally, the association also applied for land from the state government for its building and school.

“We are still waiting for the feedback.”

The recent five-day visit to Kelantan also included a short trip to neighbouring state Terengganu – also known as a centre of many established ‘sekolah pondok’.

Ali said it was the first of such programme organised by the association, but they would conduct more visits going forward.

“This will also include planned collaborations between us and the imam associations in Kelantan and Terengganu,” he said.