Police arrest Jamal Md Yunos at KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR: Sungai Besar UMNO division head, Datuk Jamal Md Yunos was arrested by police at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang at 8.30 am today upon arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to his spokesman, Jamal was then taken to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD), here.

Jamal, who is the chairman of a coalition of local non-govermental organisations, arrived at the Dang Wangi IPD about 10.30 am for questioning and was accompanied by his lawyer.

Jamal or his aide is expected to hold a press conference later if he is released today.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Zainol Samah confirmed Jamal’s arrest but declined to elaborate. – BERNAMA