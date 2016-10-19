Nation 

Red or yellow, authorities will be fair in enforcing the law, says Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The authorities will be fair and not in favour of any group violating the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 while conducting street demonstrations.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the authorities would not choose colours in taking action against those violating the law.

“We will be fair to all parties and not see the colour, either red or yellow in taking action.

“Appropriate action will be taken against any party that violates the law laid down under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he told reporters at Parliament lobby here yesterday.

Meanwhile when asked to comment on the allegation by Malay Non-Governmental Organisations Coalition chairman Datuk Jamal Md Yunus that Bersih 5 had connections with Daesh, Ahmad Zahid said his ministry had yet to receive any information on the matter so far.

Jamal handed a 22-page document that allegedly contained proof that Bersih 5.0 rally had Daesh element to the police at the compound of Bukit Aman here on Oct 4. — Bernama

