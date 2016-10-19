Resettler at wit’s end over cost of power connection

SIBU: Merending @ Barari Serit and his family are ready to move out of their house at Mile 19 Sibu/Selangau Road, now that their new house has been completed.

The new house is at Tanggi Spur Road, located about 2km from the previous one. However, the thing what is holding Merending back is that the new house is yet to be connected with electricity.

“To supply power to the new house, I have to fork out a total of RM40,545 based on price quotation from Sesco. I cannot afford that. I will not move out of my old house as long as my new house is not supplied with electricity. I am appealing to the authority and ministry concerned to help with that,” he told The Borneo Post on Saturday.

According to Merending, his old house is among houses affected by the alignment of Pan Borneo Highway, stretching from Sibu/Bintulu Road roundabout to Sungai Kua in Selangau District.

He said those affected were required to relocate and they were paid compensation by the government.

After he was paid the compensation, he said he then asked Land and Survey Department who would bear the cost of connecting electricity to his new house.

“I was told to write a letter to the department, requesting it to bear the cost for electrification and submit it (letter) together with the quotation from Sesco. The answer received is disappointing because on the letter dated Oct 14 this year, Land and Survey Department said they could not consider my request – meaning I have to bear the cost alone,” he lamented.

Merending therefore advised those affected by the same project to be careful when receiving proposal of compensation for relocation. He said they should consider whether the compensation would be sufficient for clearing land for a new house and building it, besides the connection of electricity and water supply.

He claimed that the compensation was based on valuation by the Land and Survey Department.

“I am not instigating the people to go against the government by telling them what I have gone through. There is no need for me to do so because Barisan Nasional had won the state election with thumping victory,” he said.