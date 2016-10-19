Sabah graft case: Fifth suspect released on RM500,000 bail

KOTA KINABALU: The fifth suspect, who was remanded to facilitate investigations regarding the alleged misappropriation of federal allocations involving RM3.3 billion water projects in Sabah, was released by the Magistrate’s Court here.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie released the 62-year-old technical and engineering advisor to the Ministry of Finance and former deputy director of the Water Department, in her chambers, today (Oct 19).

He was released on RM500,000 bail, undeposited, with two local sureties, pending disposal of the investigation.

The court also ordered him to report once a month at the MACC office.

Outside the court, MACC investigating officer Mohd Faliq Basirudin told reporters that the suspect could be recalled to help with the investigation if necessary.

Counsels Edward Paul, Chin Teck Ming, Baldev Singh and Karpaljit Singh represented the suspect.