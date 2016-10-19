Sabahan charged under Money Lenders’ Act

SIBU: A 27-year-old Sabahan claimed trial at the Sessions Court here yesterday to two charges of contravening the Money Lenders’ Act.

When the charges were read and explained to the accused, identified only as Leow through an interpreter, he understood but denied the charges.

Judge Caroline Bee Majanil ordered the case management to be fixed on Nov 8.

She granted the accused to be released on extended bail of RM8,000 in two sureties for each of the charges.

He also has to deposit RM5,000 in the form of fixed deposit certificate with the court for each of the charges.

Leow is charged with lending RM3,750 to an individual surnamed Wong without a valid licence at Jalan Ling Kai Cheng in early June. He faces another charge of lending RM750 to another person, Marrianeri, without a valid licence at Jalan Sukun in early August.

Both charges are framed under Section 5(2) of the Money Lenders’ Act 1951 which provides for a fine between RM250,000 and RM1 million or five years’ jail or both on conviction.

Any subsequent offence is liable to whipping.