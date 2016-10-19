Samalaju Resort Hotel opening marks new era for SCORE

Curtis (middle) making his remark by the podium while Taib (second left), Deputy State Secretary Datu Ismawi Ismuni (first left), CMS Group Executive Director Datuk Syed Ahmad Alwee Alsree (second right) and representative of Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zainul Abdul Rasheed (first right) looks on.

KUCHING: Samalaju Properties Sdn Bhd (SPSB) – a joint-venture company between two of Sarawak’s leading private sector companies, Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (CMS) and Naim Holdings Bhd (Naim), together with Sarawak Government Agency the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), yesterday celebrated the official opening of the Samalaju Resort Hotel.

Seen as a major milestone for Samalaju and for the Sarawak Corridor for Renewable Energy (SCORE), the grand opening was led by majority shareholder and the State’s largest private-sector investor in SCORE, CMS.

Officiating the on-site launch was Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and CMS group managing director, Datuk Richard Curtis.

The 23-acre hotel and resort is strategically located within the Samalaju Industrial Park and is set along the cliffs of Tanjung Similajau, with breath-taking views of both the South China Sea and the Samalaju Industrial Park.

Targeted at short-term and longer-term guests, the hotel is arguably the State’s only truly holistic business-cum-leisure resort, billed to offer guests ease of access to the business activities of the industrial park, combined with international-standard hotel business facilities and connectivity with comfort at its core, all set within a unique landscape where industry meets with nature.

Nearby tourist hot spots include the Similajau National Park, Niah National Park and Limestone Cave, which is currently under review as a Unesco World Heritage Status and the Loagan Bunut National Park.

The grand opening also included the signing of two special agreements with Samalaju Properties; the first with the Trustees of the Methodist Church in Sarawak to buy 10 acres of land for a school and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PMB Development Sdn Bhd, part of the Press Metal group, to enter into negotiations to consider the leasing of apartment units completed by Samalaju Properties in Samalaju Eco Park. The nature of the agreements is consistent with Samalaju Properties’ tagline – ‘building sustainable and vibrant communities.’

Speaking at the event, Curtis, said that the resort-hotel’s grand opening represents a huge milestone for Samalaju, for SCORE and for Sarawak’s greater plan to continue on its growth path that is delivering opportunities and unrivalled development for Sarawak and its people.

“Development is of course the net product of economic growth, but is also inexorably linked to other factors: the comfort and lifestyle of our people and visitors, a sustainable and environmentally-friendly outlook and a drive for success with a responsible approach and a primary consideration for the communities in which we operate,” he said in his speech.

“This is the only resort of its type in Sarawak and is indicative of the growth of SCORE, the development of the Samalaju Eco Park and the demand from the nearby Samalaju Industrial Park to accommodate the individual needs of residents, expatriates, employees, contractors, visitors, investors and others who are connected with the State’s economic development.”

The 175-room resort-hotel is equipped with all the necessary amenities for both business travellers and those looking for a comfortable getaway, including swimming pools, a gym and games room, meeting and function rooms, a coffee house, a lounge and a business centre. The hotel is also equipped to organise corporate events, training, meetings and team building exercises, making it an excellent training centre for both the private and public sectors.

Under development is the nearby Samalaju Central project, which will offer guests even greater facilities, services and entertainment. Built up over 33 hectares, Samalaju’s first commercial service centre will provide retail, commercial and industrial units to both small and medium enterprises. When finished, Samalaju Central will offer restaurants, laundromats, mini-markets, clinics, a police station, Bomba and much more, enhancing the lifestyles and facilities available to everyone in the area.

“The Samalaju Industrial Park currently stands at approximately 8,000 hectares, and with 16 approved projects and investment totalling RM25.3 billion, it continues to grow and expand, creating an increased need for facilities that meet the needs of a diverse and varied workforce. With massive plants and further development in the pipeline, there has never been a better time for the Samalaju Resort Hotel,” Curtis said.