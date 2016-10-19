Senior citizen killed after car plunges into monsoon drain

SIBU: A 55-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving plunged into a monsoon drain along one of the lanes at Ulu Sungai Merah around 1am yesterday.

Lau Hin Chu, who is from the area, is believed to have lost control of his vehicle before it plunged into the drain.

It is understood that Lau was on his way home.

Passers-by notified the hospital, police and Fire and Rescue Department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they had to smash the car’s windscreen after repeated calls to victim went unanswered.

They then extricated Lau’s body from the car and brought it to the hospital.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.