SOS Kids gets RM126,238 for Christmas campaign

KUCHING: The Society for Critically Sick Children (SOS Kids) received RM126,238 for its ‘Moses’ 2016 Christmas Wish’ donation drive.

The money will go to the parents of Moses Jack Davidson, an 18-month-old from Kampung Opar, Bau, to purchase the Philips Respironics Trilogy breathing machine costing RM53,000 so he can return home and be reunited with his family.

Moses has severe lung damage following recurrent chest infections and lung tuberculosis.

Due to limited lung function, he needs constant oxygen treatment and a breathing machine to help him breath comfortably.

SOS Kids made a public appeal through its Facebook page on Sept 22 and subsequently through the local media on Oct 1, with the initial plan to raise RM50,000 between September and November.

“We are very pleased to inform our community that we have received an overwhelming response and have exceeded our target within a short period of time,” said SOS Kids in a statement yesterday.

The press release said RM12,000 was from the Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMS) Tribal Charity Run 2016 on Sept 4; and RM30,000 from Unique Titan Machinery Sdn Bhd through their Mid-Autumn Charity Fun Walk on Sept 14.

The remaining RM84,238 was collected between Sept 22 and Oct 17.

SOS Kids officially ended the donation drive yesterday and is making arrangements to purchase the breathing machine for Moses.

The statement added the remaining RM73,238 from the donation drive will go to supporting Moses and 30 other children receiving regular assistance from the society.

SOS Kids thanked all donors and the media for their support.

For more details and updates contact president Richard Lee on 019-8183399 or soskidskuching@gmail.com, go to the society’s Facebook page or www.soskidskuching.org.