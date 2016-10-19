Soybean oil price gain a positive to CPO price

KUCHING: Soybean oil price gain due to Hurrican Mathew’s impact on soybean production prospect in the US has been viewed by analysts as a positive to crude palm oil (CPO) price.

According to the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), Reuters reported that Hurricane Matthew has caused US$1.5 billion (or RM6.3 billion) worth of damage to more than 100,000 homes, businesses and government buildings in North Carolina.

MIDF Research gathered that Hurricane Matthew has also affected soybean production significantly in North Carolina with yields in other states are likely to be affected as well.

“Note that North Carolina produced 57.28 million bushels of soybean in 2015 or 1.5 per cent of total US production.

“Hurricane Matthew was a Category 5 Atlantic hurricane (the highest scale) based on Saffir-Simpson scale,” it said.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research highlighted that the Strong El Nino has ended only recently in May-2016 and palm oil production has been severely affected with Malaysia’s first nine months of 2016 (9M16) production down 15 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to 12.6 million metric tonnes (MT) (against 14.9 million MT in 9M15).

The research arm added the US Climate Prediction Centre has mentioned that La Niña is favoured to develop (approximately 70 per cent chance) during the Northern Hemisphere fall 2016 (September 22, 2016 to December 20, 2016).

As a result, the research arm believed that the world has entered into a new normal of weather anomalies.

On prices, MIDF Research noted that in the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) market, soybean oil price has increased significantly.

The research arm believed that the increase was caused by the lower soybean production prospect from US coupled with strong export of soybean from the country.

“As CPO is commonly used as a substitute for soybean oil, the gain in soybean oil price should improve the price competitiveness of CPO,” MIDF Research said, adding that on Monday, CPO price gained RM111 per MT (or 4.2 per cent) to RM2,769 per MT.

MIDF Research has thus maintained its October-2016 inventory forecast of 1.57 million MT, with key assumptions of export growth of seven per cent month on month (m-o-m) and production growth of three per cent.

“Although cargo surveyors data show export decline of five per cent m-o-m in the first fifteen days of October, the recent increase in soybean oil price should improve the export for CPO,” it said.

For production growth, the research arm used seasonal factor to estimate the three per cent growth.

All in, MIDF Research maintained its positive view on the plantation sector.

The research arm expected CPO price to stay at the range of RM2,500 to RM3,000 per MT in the next three months.

MIDF Research’s top pick was Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK) due to the group’s high exposure to palm oil business and good earnings growth of 18 per cent y-o-y to RM747 million in 9M of financial year 2016 (9MFY16).

The research arm also liked IOI Corporation Bhd (IOI) due to the group’s pure exposure to palm oil business both in the upstream and downstream divisions.

It noted that IOI’s profit is also expected to recover in FY17 after the uplift of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) suspension.