TRIA exposes students to technical vocational education and training

KUCHING: The Training and Industrial Awareness Programme (TRIA) serves as an early exposure for lower secondary students towards technical vocational education and training (TVET), which has become a significant focus for the state.

Politeknik Kuching Sarawak (PKS) deputy director (Academic Support) Jemian Ental said the programme was designed to inspire Form 3 students in pursuing an education relevant to the state’s industrial needs and empower students to become future change makers.

“It also familiarises students with courses, institutions and career pathways that match the needs of the industries and create awareness while developing their interest towards TVET.

“It will also encourage mentors to inspire and empower Form 3 students to make more informed decision about post PT3 training and education,” he said after officiating at the Training and Industrial Awareness Programme 2.0, here yesterday.

He added that skilled workforce was in high demand with the development of Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

“Through such programme it would also assist the state in providing greater awareness on the importance of TVET, support partner institutions in their promotion and recruitment efforts, especially among the youth and encourage them to undertake the necessary education and training to meet the needs of the industries. It will enable us (Sarawak) to be less dependent on foreign workforce. Where possible, we want locals to be involved in the industrial sector.”

He hoped that the 60 participants (Form 3 students from Sebuyau) would be exposed to the relevant industries and career opportunities available in a particular field. TRIA is organised by Workforce Development Unit of Chief Minister’s Department, Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Bumiputera Sarawak (Tegas) and State Education Department.

The two-day programme (Oct 17-18) also featured educational trips to labs and workshop at PKS.