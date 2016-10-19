Uim senior professor, Sarawak BN Wanita chief awarded ‘Tan Sri’

Tuanku Abdul Halim bestows the PSM upon Empiang. — Bernama photo Tuanku Abdul Halim awards the Darjah Johan Setia Mahkota to Human Rights Commission of Malaysia commissioner Francis Johen Adam. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Islam Malaysia (UIM) senior professor Tan Sri Prof Dr Abdul Latif Abu Bakar and Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) Wanita chief Tan Sri Empiang Jabu were bestowed the Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), which carries the title Tan Sri, at an investiture ceremony at Istana Negara yesterday.

They were conferred in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah on June 4.

The ceremony also saw 259 individuals receiving various federal orders, decorations and medals from the King.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Hajah Haminah was also present at the investiture ceremony, which lasted about two hours.

At the ceremony, Tuanku Abdul Halim also conferred the Darjah Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) which carries the title Datuk on five recipients, including Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, the Economic division director cum special officer to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Other PJN recipients were International Institute of Plantation Management president Datuk Daud Amatzin and Sabah Women and Children Hospital Obstetrics and Gynaecology senior consultant Datuk Dr Soon Ruey.

Also bestowed the PJN were P.T Pinang Witmas Sejati president and director Datuk Mohd Osman Mohd Jailu as well as Hock Peng Organisation managing director Datuk Dr Toh Chiew Peng.

Meanwhile, four individuals were awarded the Johan Mangku Negara (JMN), Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM) (nine people), Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) (49 people) and Kesatria Setia DiRaja (KSD) (one person).

A total of 77 people were awarded with the Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN), 108 people received the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) while four people were conferred the Bentara Setia DiRaja (BSD). — Bernama