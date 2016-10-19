Vivocom’ entry into affordable housing will support earnings

KUCHING: Vivocom International Holdings Bhd’s (Vivocom) entry into the affordable housing market will support earnings, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) observes, given that there is ready demand for affordable housing in Perak and East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

According to MIDF Research in a corporate update, Vivocom management aspires to diversify the group’s project portfolio and improves its working capital via affordable housing projects.

“While an affordable housing project generally provides lower single-digit margin for contractors, nonetheless it generates orderbook backlog for longer-term as well as tighter contractual obligations,” the research arm said.

“This would help to match Vivocom’s total construction revenue and earnings with cash inflows from predictable progress billings.”

MIDF Research highlighted that the recently clinched Kinta Valley and Tronoh affordable housing projects are crucial as a learning curve to provide experience in value engineering, traction of gaining tender advantage and wide content application of industrialised building system (IBS) in constructing affordable housing units.

“Vivocom is upbeat especially in East Coast of Malaysia where the demand of affordable housing exceeds supply,” the research arm said.

It added that Vivocom’s management has indicated an expanding IBS content for building construction citing cost advantage as well as time savings as primary drivers.

In MIDF Research’s view, Vivocom’s interest in affordable housing segment comes as no surprise as the State Government of Perak has announced in January 2016, the rolling out of 10,000 units of affordable housing by 2018.

“The Perak Housing Department currently has a waiting list of more than 12,000 applicants for its affordable housing schemes.

“Another example is Terengganu, which has a waiting list of 56,000 applicants since end of 2015,” the research arm noted.

Meanwhile, on the strength on the group’s balance sheet, MIDF Research believed that Vivocom presents a compelling risk/reward opportunity amidst the pressured share price.

Vivocom’s orderbook of RM3.5 billion is at all time high or approximately 48-month orderbook backlog (38-fold financial year 2015 (FY15) construction revenue cover which is the highest in the research arm’s coverage).

Premised on the group’s FY15 working capital/net income cover of 12.1-fold and diligent FY15 working capital/orderbook cover of 0.03-fold, the research arm viewed that Vivocom’s balance sheet fundamental strength is set to outweigh the risk of heavy orderbook execution.

On to its FY16/FY17 earnings estimates, MIDF Research has altogether reiterated earnings projections which are underpinned by a growing orderbook of circa 15 per cent which will swell to more than RM4 billion based on affordable housing projects that Vivocom has tendered.

MIDF Research has also reaffirmed its ‘buy’ recommendation with a target price of RM0.63 per share based on FY17 sum-of-parts (SOP) methodology on an implied prospective price earnings ratio (PER) of 13-fold which is on the lower end of the research arm’s small to mid-cap construction PER range of 10-fold to 14-fold (up 1.3 standard deviation above the mean of 12).