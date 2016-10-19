Watson receives RM350,000-house from Naim, SPNB

MIRI: Malaysia’s former sprint king Watson Nyambek can count on his blessings as Naim Group of Companies and Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) are honouring him.

In the spirit of giving back to the community, they gave him a fully furnished single storey corner house at Bandar Baru Permyjaya, a mixed township here.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, Naim chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamid Sepawi and SPNB chairman Datuk Dr Abdul Latif Ahmad jointly handed over a mock key to Watson during a brief ceremony here yesterday.

SPNB group chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Azizi Ali and Watson’s wife Fellizia Michael were also present at the function.

Abdul Hamid expressed his appreciation to SPNB for supporting the contribution.

“We fully support our chief minister’s philosophy of lessening the plight of those in need in our community. We should assist and honour not only our present sports heroes but our past heroes as well, as all have helped put Malaysia’s name in the international sports arena. Watson has contributed immensely to the State’s sports development and this is just our way to express our apprpeciation for his commendable efforts,” he said.

Abdul Latif meanwhile thanked Naim for the opportunity to be involved in making the contribution to the RM350,000-house for Watson.

The three-bedroom house is part of the 789 units being built at SPNB Aspirasi’s Vista Perdana (phase 2). It is scheduled for completion in July, 2018.

“SPNB has always strived to assist members of the community through its outreach programmes. Watson deserves our support for his great contribution,” he said.

Watson set a long standing 100m sprint record of 10.30 seconds on July 15, 1998, which remained unbroken for 18 years before Khairul Hafiz Jantan beat the record during the Sukma Games this year.

Watson, who was very touched by the contribution thanked the state government, Naim and SPNB for their concern.

“I am very thankful for their help including the house, although athletes are normally given a piece of land.

“In March this year, upon directive from the chief minister, the state government also assisted me in paying for my RM80,000-bank loan in addition to the insolvency expenses after I was declared a bankrupt,” he said.

According to Watson, he took the loan from Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad to pay for the medical bills of his late father who was suffering from ear cancer which later spread to his eyes.

His father passed away two years ago.

Watson is currently a coach with the State’s Sports Council (MSN) while his wife also coaches on part time basis with MSN and are paid salaries and allowances.

The couple and their three children are currently putting up with his father-in law at Hilltop Garden.