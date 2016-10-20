333 to compete in Sabah Hospitality Fiesta 2016

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 333 hospitality industry players will be competing in the 19th Sabah Hospitality Fiesta, which will take place on November 5 and 6 at The Klagan Regency, here.

The participants include 253 hotels and 80 colleges from Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Keningau, Beaufort, Labuan, Sarawak and Negeri Sembilan.

“The annual Sabah Hospitality Fiesta is a test and display of skills, creativity and finesse of the State’s hospitality industry players and students. It’s also a display of the high standards of passion and commitment of the hospitality industry in Sabah,” said its organizing chairperson, Alvin Ting, of ATI College, at a press conference held here yesterday.

The competition is divided into two main categories, namely, the Professional Category for hotels and the Apprentice Category for college students.

This year’s competition will see a new category in the Professional Category, the Butcher Challenge.

“This category is for chefs, to showcase their ability and speed in butchering within a specified duration,” said Ting.

The other 13 Professional Categories, he added, include Decorated Wedding Cake, Pastry Showpiece, Seafood Platter, Meat Platter, Individual Fruit and Vegetable Carving, Bartender Flair; Cocktail, Nescafe Tarik Competition, Stewarding Race, Blackbox: Commis-Demi, Blackbox: CDP-Sous, Blackbox: Modern Chinese Cuisine, Table Setting and Professional Bedmaking.

The Bedmaking Challenge, said Ting, will also be another new category introduced under the Apprentice Category.

“They will be judged based on techniques and procedures, finesse and neatness, professionalism, punctuality and impressive bed-making demonstrations,” he said.

There are five other categories under the Apprentice Category, namely, Decorated Dummy Wedding Cake, Individual Fruit and Vegetable Carving, Bartender Flair: Cocktail, Blackbox: Apprentice, and Table Setting.

The panel of judges will comprise of invited international industry players from renowned hotels and colleges.

More information on the event can be obtained from the Sabah Hospitality Fiesta Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SabahHospitalityFiesta, or by emailing enquiries to sabahhospitalityfiesta@gmail.com.