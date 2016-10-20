Calling Kenyah shuttlers for Nov tourney

MIRI: The Lambir branch of the Sarawak Kenyah Association (PPKS) will organise a badminton doubles tournament at Tung Sports Hall in Padang Kerbau, Pujut from Nov 18-19.

An organising spokesman said the two-day competition “is open to all members of the Kenyah community in the state and on invitations only.”

Players can compete in the men’s open, veteran men (aged 50 and above), women’s open and mixed doubles.

Prizes include cash totalling RM2800, rackets, medals and T-shirts.

Entry forms can be obtained from organising committee members Stephen Avun (012-8717885), Ester Joseph (019-8555703), Maxwell Laing (016-8625770), Moses Oyau (019-8359218) or Samuel Ngau (010-7899110).

The forms are also available at Tung Sports Hall.

Closing date for entries is on Nov 9.