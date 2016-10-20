‘Cleanliness must be prioritised at Youth Night Market’

KUCHING: The newly-opened Youth Night Market at MetroCity in Matang here must prioritise cleanliness to preserve the atmosphere of the market.

Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdullah Rahman said this on Tuesday when leading a cleanliness campaign by the Petra Jaya Hawkers Association.

“The main objective of this campaign is to set an example through actions so that the business community and visitors here can follow suit,” he said.

“This is a public place and it is our responsibility to keep it clean and tidy so to provide a comfortable and lively atmosphere that is able to lure more visitors.”

He said the campaign was supported by Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.

“Our ultimate vision and mission is to turn this Youth Night Market into a popular tourist attraction in Kuching, that is pinpointed in the map as a ‘must-visit’ while in the city,” he said.

“We are also requesting 20 rubbish bins from Trienekens to support this cleanliness campaign. Moreover, there are already bins placed around the market.”

Since the market opened on Oct 4, Fazzrudin said the crowd for the market – spread across the car parks of several shoplots buildings on Tuesdays to Thursdays from 6pm to midnight – has been overwhelming.

There are currently 250 stalls offering products ranging from food and beverages to clothing, toys, household needs and henna services.

“Eighty per cent of the traders or tenants here are youth. However, we have a long waiting list of over 100 traders wanting to come in,” added Fazzrudin.

He called on Fadillah and Naroden to assist in expanding the market to accommodate traders on the waiting list.

“We will need to provide them the canvas tents as well as wiring for lighting,” he said.

“We are also planning to put up mini stages for entertainment and activities.”