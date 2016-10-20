Digi’s third quarter earnings up by 10.5 per cent to RM438.38 million

KUCHING: Digi.com Bhd’s (Digi) earnings for the third quarter of 2016 (3Q16) advanced by 10.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM438.38 million from RM396.62 million recorded for 3Q15.

The telecommunication services provider in a statement yesterday said the earnings growth was attributed to stronger internet and digital services momentum in particular from its expanded postpaid revenue share.

Digi said the company recorded solid 10.4 per cent in postpaid revenue growth to RM489 million, fueled by 12.3 per cent growth in subscriber base.

The company added its internet revenue grew by 12.6 per cent in 3Q16 as compared to the same quarter last year as smartphone adoption rose to 63.7 per cent and active internet subscribers grew to 65 per cent of total subscriber base.

As a result, Digi revealed that its 3Q16 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) strengthened by 7.8 per cent to RM775 million.

In spite of that, the telecommunication services provider said its 3Q16 prepaid revenue moderated by 6.7 per cent to RM1.065 billion while the group remained consistent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to deliver stronger earnings from sharper focus on subscriber quality and sustainable growth.

Digi, in a filing to Bursa Malaysia said 3Q16 revenue declined by 3.3 per cent to RM1.62 billion from RM1.67 billion generated in 3Q15.

Commenting on the latest financial results, Digi’s chief executive officer (CEO) Albern Murty said, “It was a very busy quarter (3Q16) for us as competition remained intense.

“We continued to remain resilient in the quarter (ended September 2016), benefiting from a well-managed cost structure and delivering steady performance with earnings growth anchored by stronger internet and digital services momentum in particular from our expanded postpaid share.

“Customers remain our first priority, and our focus is to continue delivering value to them by innovating easier, richer retail and digital experiences.

“We saw this reflected in our latest postpaid and prepaid products, which has seen positive customer uptake, giving them more internet and digital services to do the things they love online with a consistent, stable experience on our quality 4G plus network.

“We are seeing more internet-loving Malaysians choose Digi as their digital partner; and we will build on this increasing confidence to unlock internet growth opportunities, and deliver on our promise to provide service excellence and easy enjoyment of new digital content and services,” he said.

Additionally, Digi revealed that the company had invested additional RM202 million in capital expenditure (RM 540 million year-to-date capex) primarily to support network expansion with 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) and LTE-A.

The company disclosed that those coverage currently reached 78 per cent and 36 per cent respectively of the population nationwide, supported by 7,200 km of fiber network.

Digi noted the accessibility more than doubled 4G LTE subscriber growth in its network to 3.7 million from 1.6 million a year ago.

During 3Q16, Digi said the group launched two new prepaid internet packs, Digi Live Prepaid and Digi Best Prepaid which gave customers free 4G LTE internet quotas that fueled stronger prepaid internet revenues and better subscriber quality.

Moreover, the telecommuncation services provider noted the group also launched a new postpaid internet sharing feature, affordable plans and 4G bundles which increased its postpaid subscriber base.

Digi said those efforts underscored its commitment and relentless focus on customer engagement by connecting with customers nationwide to introduce digital services such as the MyDigi app, which now serves 1 million customers and raise awareness on cybersafety.

Apart from that, Digi revealed that the telecommunication services provider has 12.2 million subscribers of which 8.0 million are active internet subscribers for 3Q16.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the 3Q16 financial results announcement, Digi has declared a third interim dividend of 5.6 sen per share or RM435 million, equivalent to almost 100 per cent dividend payout in keeping with the company’s commitment to shareholders’ returns.

Digi noted the dividend’s ex-date falls on November 29 and the payment date will be on December 30.