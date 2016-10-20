Double Polish delight

Two more gold for Malaysia at World Taijiquan Championships

Loh Jack Chang Sydney Chin

KUCHING: The Malaysian team continued to shine at the 2nd World Taijiquan Championships in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday when they captured two more gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

This brings their medal tally to four golds, two silvers and two bronzes.

Loh Jack Chang from Miri, Sarawak kept the Jalur Gemilang flying high by winning the men’s Group A (A+B) 3rd Set Tajiquan after posting 9.20 points in the field of 14 competitors.

In second place was Hong Kong’s Sat Pak Long who scored 9.10 while Macau’s Chong Ka Seng settled for the bronze with 8.89. Loh went on to collect the silver in the men’s Group A 42 movements taijijian after scoring 9.55 points.

The gold went to Zhong Ling Hai of China who collected 9.75 points while Murray Cheung Yiu of Canada was third on 9.07.

Meanwhile, Sydney Chin Sy Xuan captured her second gold medal in the championship after posting 9.30 points in the women’s Group A simplified 24 movements taijiquan.

She won her first gold in the Group A simplified 32 movements taijijian on Monday.

Another national athlete who finished on the podium on Tuesday was Loh Choon How who picked up a bronze in the men’s Group b optional taijijian.