Driver crashes car into the back of motorcycle

Photo shows the motorcycle lodged in the front of the car. The pillion rider is seen lying on the road under an umbrella provided by a passer-by.

SIBU: The driver of a saloon car slammed his vehicle into the back of a motorcycle at Tuanku Osman Road around 10am yesterday, throwing both the motorcyclist and pillion rider off the bike.

Both the car and the motorcycle are believed to have been heading towards the direction of Sibu Airport when the mishap occurred.

The 63-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious head and hand injuries, which saw him bleeding profusely on the road.

It is understood that while being transported in an ambulance to Sibu Hospital, he became unconsciousness.

As at press time, the man had not regained consciousness at the intensive care unit.

His pillion rider, a 54-year-old woman, also suffered face and head injuries.

She was also admitted to the hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

The driver escaped unhurt.