Fatimah urges teachers to nurture ‘thinking’ students

MIRI: Quality education is one where children are taught to think, says Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah.

“If we do not ensure that ‘thinking’ happens in our classrooms, we will be depriving our children of quality education,” she told reporters covering the closing of the International Conference on Education 2016 here yesterday.

An initiative towards this goal was the revamping and improvement to the Primary School Standard Curriculum (KSSR) and Secondary School Standard Curriculum (KSSM).

“Last year, about 20 per cent of the questions in UPSR papers were ‘higher order thinking’ ones,” she pointed out.

“This year, the percentage was raised to 30 per cent.”

Fatimah observed that many people were aware of the importance of teaching higher-order-thinking skills to face current challenges.

However, the extent to which higher-order-thinking skills were taught and assessed continued to be debated, with many teachers and employers are concern that young people ‘cannot think’,” she said.

“Brookhart (2010) identifies higher-order-thinking in terms of transfer, critical thinking, and problem solving. Brookhart argued that if teachers think of higher-order-thinking as problem solving, they can set lesson goals to teach students how to identify and solve problems at school and in life,” she said.

“This involves not just solving problems set by the teachers but also solving new problems that they define themselves, creating something new as the solution.”

The two-day conference themed ‘Propagating Quality Education: Integrating Thinking in the Classroom’ was organised by Sarawak Association for the Development of Professionalism in Education (Profes).

Its main objective was to provide an educational-sharing platform for educators and researchers to increase the quality of teaching and learning in the state.

About 300 people, mostly educators, from Malaysia, New Zealand and Hong Kong attended.

The speakers were associate professor Dr Lee Kean Wah and associate professor Dr Tan Choon Keong from University Malaysia Sabah, Sarawak Islamic Council Education Bureau director Datu Dr Adi Badiozaman Tuah and associate professor Dr Henry Ma from Polytechnic University Hong Kong.

Also present at the closing ceremony were Profes deputy chairman Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus and Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG) Miri director Jamiran Salam.