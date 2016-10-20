Ferry captain glad there’s Btg Sadong Bridge

The newly completed Batang Sadong Bridge as seen from the Sg Buluh ferry point. Two workers are seen loading bananas into a lorry near Simunjan town, which will be sold to nearby markets. With the completion of Batang Sadong Bridge, local farmers now have better access to markets. Simunjan town is now more vibrant with the completion of the Batang Sadong Bridge, which was open for public use last weekend. Three good friends having a group photo at the Sg Buluh ferry point at Sadong Jaya yesterday. From left – Mersat, stall owner Khamis Suip and Salleh. Bojeng Alli

KUCHING: Ferry captain Mersat Zainuddin, 58, is now awaiting further instruction from his company as to where his ferry will operate next as the ferry service at Sg Buluh, Sadong Jaya, has been stopped after the completion of the Batang Sadong Bridge.

He said operating the ferry at Sungai Buloh for the past 11 years had been a very satisfying experience for him.

“I have been working here for the past 11 years, and it was a routine for me to provide the ferry service for the people from both sides of the Sadong River.

“But now that the Sadong Bridge has been completed and open to traffic since last Saturday, I guess I have to wait for further instruction from my superiors as to where we will operate next,” Mersat told The Borneo Post at the Sg Buluh ferry point at Sadong Jaya yesterday.

Mersat, who hails from Kpg Bintawa, Kuching, was a ship captain prior to joining BSL Sdn Bhd, which had been operating the two ferries at Sg Buluh since April 2006.

“But I can say that I am getting fond of the people here as well as the place. Even though I am quite sad that I have to leave this place, I am happy for the people here who finally get a much better means of communication with the completion of the Batang Sadong Bridge. For that I am very happy for them,” said Mersat.

His colleague Salleh Bontok, also 58, who hails from Kpg Semarak Sadong Jaya, thanked the government for the bridge as it would provide his fellow villagers better accessibility to other places along the coastal road up to Sibu even though he was sad to think of working further from his family.

“I feel sentimental about having to relocate somewhere else as our service here is no longer needed. But what’s important is that the people in general will now have better accessibility,” said Salleh.

PBB Simunjan branch vice-chairman Bojeng Alli said the bridge brought a lot of development, including better communication, for the people.

“The bridge has made marketing for agriculture produce from Simjunan much easier. Simunjan is famous for bananas and pineapples. Simunjan is also famous for its catch such as fresh prawns and ‘labang’ fish,” said Bojeng.

He added that the completion of the bridge attracted people from outside to Simunjan town, making it more vibrant.

“Now with the completion of the bridge, travelling time from Simunjan to Kuching has been cut short by at least one hour because before this people had to wait in queue for the ferry service,” said Bojeng.

Meanwhile, Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris said the 1.48km bridge costing RM211.3 million would lessen cost of transportation of goods and services to the interior areas, which would result in reduced cost of food and goods.

“It will also facilitate the transportation of produce by farmers and fishermen from Simunjan to other parts of Sarawak. This way, it will help the farmers to increase their income,” said Awla.