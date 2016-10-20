Fifth suspect in Water Dept corruption scandal released

KOTA KINABALU: A fifth suspect, who was remanded to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation on the alleged siphoning of federal allocations involving RM3.3 billion water projects in Sabah, was released by the Magistrate’s Court here.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie made the order to release the 62-year-old technical and engineering advisor to the Ministry of Finance and former deputy director of the water department, in her chambers at about 10.30am yesterday.

The former deputy director, whose remand order expired yesterday, was released on RM500,000 bail in two local sureties, pending disposal of the investigation.

The court also ordered the suspect to report once a month to the MACC office.

Outside the court, MACC investigating officer Mohd Faliq Basirudin said to reporters that the suspect could be recalled to help with the investigation, if necessary.

Counsels Edward Paul, Chin Teck Ming, Baldev Singh and Karpaljit Singh, represented the suspect.

On October 14, the fifth suspect was remanded for six days to facilitate the investigations.

The case involves the biggest seizure ever by MACC of over RM114.5 million in cash, jewellery worth RM3.64 million and 127 land titles worth RM30 million.