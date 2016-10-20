Fire destroys two-storey house in Keningau

KENINGAU: A two-storey concrete house at Kampung Membulu Sook here, was destroyed by fire early yesterday morning.

Acting district police chief ASP Lee Nyuk Kim yesterday said the incident was believed to have occurred around 1am.

He said on October 19 at about 1.50am the complainant, who is also a policeman on duty at the district police headquarters operations room here, received a phone call from MERS 999 which said there was a house on fire at Kampung Membulu Sook near SK Membulu.

According to him the complainant was informed of all those involved, including the Fire and Rescue Department, Keningau Hospital, and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB).

Lee said police investigation at the scene at 2.40 am found a two-storey concrete house on a hill.

He said according to information from home-owner Binundok Sangkir, 59, he and his wife Doumi Lokuman, 59, and six other family members, including children and grandchildren lived in the house.

“At the time of the incident, the victim and his family members were sleeping in the living room on the ground floor after watching television.

“The victim woke up because he felt hot. He panicked and ordered all family members to leave the house to save themselves,” he said.

He said the victim said the fire started from the second floor of the house which was unoccupied.

The fire department with eight members, two engines and a utility van arrived at the scene at 2.30 am and managed to extinguish the fire at 3.20am.

According to him, the victim and all his family members survived the incident and had lodged a police report at the district police headquarters here yesterday at 10.41 am.