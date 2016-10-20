Five in family killed, another injured in two-vehicle accident

LAHAD DATU: Five members of a family were killed and one suffered serious injuries after the Proton Saga car they were travelling in collided with a Toyota Prado vehicle at Ladang Bagahak, Jalan Tungku here yesterday.

The dead victims have been identified as the driver, Mazlan Muhamad Usof, 33, his wife, Nurijah Bkorah, 32, their children, Muhammad Iznur Shahziman Mazlan, six, Nurul Suerah, three, and a one-month-old baby yet to be identified.

Muhammad was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the driver of the Toyota Prado suffered a broken leg.

It was learnt that the Proton Saga was heading towards Tungku from Lahad Datu while the Toyota Prado was coming from the opposite direction when the accident occurred about 2.50 pm.

According to eye-witnesses, the Proton Saga collided with the Toyota Prado while overtaking a vehicle. The police, however, have yet to confirm if this was the case.

District Fire and Rescue Department chief Mohd Apandi Mahmood said his department received an alert of the accident at 2.59pm and seven personnel rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene at 3.35pm, they found six victims inside the Proton Saga car with four of them still trapped and confirmed dead by a medical officer while the two other victims suffered serious injuries.

“The two victims who suffered serious injuries were rushed to the hospital while the bodies of the other four victims were handed over to the police after they were extricated from the vehicle by our personnel,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 5.17pm.