‘Humanitarian pause’ goes into effect in Aleppo

ALEPPO: A “humanitarian pause” announced by Russia went into effect on Thursday in the Syrian army’s devastating Moscow-backed assault on rebel-held areas of Aleppo to allow civilians and fighters who want to to leave.

Russia has said the pause will continue until at least 1600 GMT and could be extended. The Syrian army has said it will last three days.

Syrian and Russian warplanes already halted strikes on rebel districts from 0700 GMT on Tuesday. – AFP