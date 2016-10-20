‘KPM ready to discuss uec certificate issue’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (KPM) is ready to discuss the issue of recognising the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), said Deputy Education Minister Datuk P Kamalanathan.

He said the matter attracted the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who wanted ministers from MCA to discuss with the Education Ministry and Higher Education Ministry.

“The ministry is ready to discuss the steps that should be taken to move forward,” he said when answering a question from Teo Kok Seong (DAP-Rasah) who wanted to know the recognition for the UEC certificate at a Special Chamber meeting in Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

The UEC certificate is an examination handled by a private body via its committee, namely, Malaysian Chinese Schools Organising Union Coalition, Chinese School Teacher Union Coalition and Chinese Alumni Union.

KPM, prior to this, did not recognise the UEC certificate because it did not comply with the National Education Policy.

The Sarawak state government had decided to recognise the UEC certificate last year which was applicable to the state civil service, university and Sarawak Foundation Scholarship on condition the certificate holder has at least a credit in Bahasa Malaysia at SPM level . — Bernama